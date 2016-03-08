Ibrahimovic: 'I spoke more with Boban and Maldini than my wife' - Video

The striker was interview by the club, answering some questions about his second spell at the club. In addition to revealing why he chose the shirt number 21, he also said that 'in the last three weeks I spoke to Boban and Maldini more than my wife'. Take a look at the full interview below.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has officially joined AC Milan. After weeks of rumours, the Swedish international arrived in Milan today, where he underwent his medical tests and subsequently signed his contract with the Rossoneri. Hopefully, he can conquer Italy once again.