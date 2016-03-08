Ibrahimovic is back: 10 curiosities about the new AC Milan signing
30 December at 12:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back at AC Milan. The 38-year-old Swedish attacker has returned at the club after 7 years and after spells at PSG, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy.
The Rossoneri club took the time to write up 10 curiosities about their new signing on the official club website. Here they are:
1. Ibrahimovic returns to Milan after playing two seasons with the club, where he was also the protagonist of the last Scudetto won in 2010/11.
2. The Swede is the player who has scored the most goals with Milan in Serie A in the decade (42 goals), at least 11 more than any other player in this period.
3. The Rossoneri is the team with which Zlatan has scored the most goals in a single Serie A season (28 in 2011/12) and provided the most assists (11 in 2010/11).
4. Only Gunnar Nordahl (35 goals in 49/50 and 34 in 50/51) scored more goals than Ibrahimovic (28 in 2011/12) in a single season for Milan
5. In the two seasons with Milan, Ibrahimovic played 85 matches for the Rossoneri in all competitions, scoring more than double the goals (56) and serving more assists (21) than any other teammate during this period.
6. Two of the four league campaigns in which Milan conquered at least 80 points, in the era of three-point victories, have arrived precisely in the two seasons in which the Swede played for the club.
7. In the era of three-point victories (from 94/95 to today), Ibra is the footballer of Milan with the best goal average per game in Serie A.
8. No player has scored more goals than Ibrahimovic away in a single Serie A season (16 in 2011/12), like Ciro Immobile.
9. Since Ibrahimovic's arrival in Serie A, only Lionel Messi (78) and Cristiano Ronaldo (60) have scored more goals from outside the area than he has in the five major European leagues.
10. The Swedish striker has found the net with six different teams in the Champions League (Juve, Inter, Barcelona, Milan and PSG). He is the footballer who has scored with the most jerseys in the competition.
