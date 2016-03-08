Ibrahimovic looking to end his career at AC Milan
03 November at 15:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan could reunite once again in January. As reported by Sportmediaset, the suggestion is gradually becoming reality. The Swedish striker is asking for a year and a half of contract, while the Rossoneri management are thinking of a 6-month agreement with an option for another season in the case of Champions League qualification. Work is in progress, but Ibrahimovic wants to finish his career at Milan.
Go to comments