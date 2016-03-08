Ibrahimovic looking to end his career at AC Milan

03 November at 15:00
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan could reunite once again in January. As reported by Sportmediaset, the suggestion is gradually becoming reality. The Swedish striker is asking for a year and a half of contract, while the Rossoneri management are thinking of a 6-month agreement with an option for another season in the case of Champions League qualification. Work is in progress, but Ibrahimovic wants to finish his career at Milan.

