Ibrahimovic makes important decision amidst Coronavirus uncertainty
12 April at 19:00There is a lot of uncertainty in the world of football in general at the moment but this applies even more to AC Milan, with the clubs in the middle of yet another corporate revolution. This revolution has also put the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the club in the balance, as the Swedish phenomenon is considering his options.
However, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), the attacker has no intention of retiring. Closing his career like this, after a long stop due to a pandemic, is not in the style of the former PSG and Manchester United star. He wants to leave football in style.
The striker is currently in Sweden and is training with Hammarby, the club he co-owns, as there is no lockdown like in Italy. Generally, these are important days of reflection for Ibra, who has to make another decision for his future.
Staying at AC Milan or not? The fans would like him to stay and the club would also like Zlatan to remain at the San Siro. But Boban's farewell and almost certainly Maldini's departure as well, do not make him happy, seeing as the two directors were the key to his return to Milan.
But Ivan Gazidis has great respect for Ibrahimovic and he would like to have an experienced player like him leading a young team. Elliott and the CEO are considering proposing a renewal but clearly the final decision will be up to the player himself.
