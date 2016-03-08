Ibrahimovic: ‘Milan is my second home’
29 November at 12:20Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has expressed his admiration for the city of Milan after being linked with a move to the Italian Serie A in the recent past.
The Sweden international is becoming a hot property as the January transfer window is now nearly a month away when he will become a free-agent as his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end.
AC Milan—a Milan-based club—is being termed as the front runner to acquire the services of the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker in the mid-season transfer window ahead of the likes of Napoli and Bologna.
Ibrahimovic, while talking to Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, expressed his admiration for the city of Milan and called it his ‘second home’.
"Milan is not my second city, it is my second home,” he said. “I have wonderful memories and one of the most trusted people lives there. Italy itself is my second home. I love Italians. My heart never left your country."
Ibrahimovic has already represented both Milan-based clubs—Inter and AC—in his career where he has scored more than 120 goals combined for both clubs in more than 200 matches in all competition.
