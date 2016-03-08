Ibrahimovic on Serie A return: 'I will go to a team that has to win again'

Both teams have struggled at the start of this season, especially in attack, which would make Ibrahimovic a great addition to either team. Of course, Milan seem to be in the lead, given their relationship and history with the striker.

However, at least officially, the 38-year-old hasn't made a decision yet. In the interview with Magazine GQ ( via MilanNews.it ), he confirmed that he will come back to Italy. Furthermore, he also hinted that the club will be Milan, although you could also interpret it as Bologna.

“I will go to a team that has to win again, renew its history and is looking for a challenge against everyone. This is the only way for me to find the necessary stimuli to surprise you again. “As a footballer, it is not just a matter of choosing a team, there are other factors that must fit in. Even the interests of my family. See you soon in Italy,” he concluded.

It remains to be seen where he will end up, although we can expect a response very soon, as the January is approaching.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he will return to Serie A, as his contract with LA Galaxy is about to expire (at the end of December). The likes of AC Milan and Bologna are very interested in the player, and the Swedish striker certainly drops dome hints.