Ibrahimovic on target straight away as AC Milan win friendly 9-0

Despite arriving in Milan tomorrow, and having his press conference this morning, the striker played from the first minute during today's friendly. He made a mark straight away, getting on the scoresheet and assisting one goal in the 9-0 win.

In addition to the Swede, Calabria (brace), Piatek (brace), Calhanoglu, Leao, Paqueta, Castillejo also got on target. In other words, it wasn't a very hard game for the Rossoneri, although it gave some indications as to how the line-up will look on Monday.

First-half XI: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Theo; Paquetá, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Ibrahimovic, Calhanoglu.



Second-half XI: Reina; Conti, Gabbia, Caldara, Oddi; Kessie, Brescianini, Maldini; Leão, Piatek, Castillejo.

As the Christmas break has come to an end, AC Milan decided to host a friendly against Rhodense at Milanello this afternoon, looking to get in shape ahead of Monday's clash against Sampdoria at the San Siro. Of course, Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn't waste any time.