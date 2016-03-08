Ibrahimovic on target straight away as AC Milan win friendly 9-0
03 January at 17:00As the Christmas break has come to an end, AC Milan decided to host a friendly against Rhodense at Milanello this afternoon, looking to get in shape ahead of Monday's clash against Sampdoria at the San Siro. Of course, Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn't waste any time.
Despite arriving in Milan tomorrow, and having his press conference this morning, the striker played from the first minute during today's friendly. He made a mark straight away, getting on the scoresheet and assisting one goal in the 9-0 win.
In addition to the Swede, Calabria (brace), Piatek (brace), Calhanoglu, Leao, Paqueta, Castillejo also got on target. In other words, it wasn't a very hard game for the Rossoneri, although it gave some indications as to how the line-up will look on Monday.
First-half XI: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Theo; Paquetá, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Ibrahimovic, Calhanoglu.
Second-half XI: Reina; Conti, Gabbia, Caldara, Oddi; Kessie, Brescianini, Maldini; Leão, Piatek, Castillejo.
Second-half XI: Reina; Conti, Gabbia, Caldara, Oddi; Kessie, Brescianini, Maldini; Leão, Piatek, Castillejo.
Go to comments