Ibrahimovic or nothing; AC Milan make decision on the attack

In fact, as reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport, there is no plan B to Ibrahimovic. Should they fail to sign the Swedish international, then they will continue with the existing set of attackers. For Milan fans, this is yet another reason to close the deal.

It's no secret that AC Milan are looking to bring back Zlatan Ibrahimovic, having struggled in attack so far this season. However, the negotiations are proving to be more difficult than expected. Yet, the Rossoneri confident about the operation.