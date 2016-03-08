Ibrahimovic plays from start in Milan's friendly at Milanello

The friendly game, which is currently being played behind closed doors, started at 3 pm and Ibrahimovic started the game from the first minute, as reported by several outlets. The big Swede wants to conquer Italy once again, as has become evident. UPDATE: He's scored his first goal!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't waste any time. After completing his medical and signing the contract yesterday, the press conference for the media took place today. As if that wasn't enough, he decided to make an appearance straight away as Milan are taking on Rhodense at Milan.