Ibrahimovic postpones transfer decision amid AC Milan 'anxiety': the latest

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to AC Milan seemed to be a matter of time but as days have passed by, there have been no news about the Swedish attacker's future and his response to the Rossoneri's proposal has not arrived.



As reported by Corriere della Sera, scepticism and anxiety is growing amongst Milan's directors on the success of the deal. Maldini and co. are perceiving little conviction from the player to accept their proposal.



Ibrahimovic is firm on his intention of wanting to spend the Christmas holidays with his family and has postponed any decision until after that.