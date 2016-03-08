Ibrahimovic provokes Juventus star: 'The real Ronaldo is only the Brazilian one'
05 December at 17:30Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has suggested that he will be returning to Serie A in January, provoked Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with GQ via Calciomercato.com.
When asked if he was excited to play against the five time Ballon d’Or winner again, the 38-year-old Swedish striker suggested that it makes no difference to him.
“The real Ronaldo is only the Brazilian one.”
It’s currently unclear which club Ibrahimovic will be joining in January, although Milan and Bologna are both close to secure his signature.
Apollo Heyes
