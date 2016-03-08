Ibrahimovic ready to renew with AC Milan on one condition: the latest
17 April at 18:00The future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan is uncertain. The Swedish attacker only has a contract with the Rossoneri until the end of the season and amidst the departure of Zvonimir Boban and the Coronavirus outbreak, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the matter.
As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), Ibrahimovic could stay at the San Siro for another season but only on one condition: heavy investments in the summer transfer market.
This is because the striker would like to close his career in the best way possible and he would consider it to be a glorious conclusion to lead Milan back into the Champions League after 7 years.
But he knows that this current team is not enough for that goal and an important transfer market campaign will be necessary, aimed at reinforcing some key departments and with players ready to fight for certain goals. This will be more important than the salary, as reassured by the Rome-based newspaper, to keep him at the club for another season.
Ivan Gazidis would like to keep Ibrahimovic at the club but after the already-mentioned farewell of Zvonimir Boban, a reference for the 38-year-old, the CEO will have to be skilled and convincing in building a relationship with the Scandinavian champion. At the moment, despite everything, the percentages of a potential extension are not very high.
