Ibrahimovic 'reflecting on AC Milan future' amid Maldini-Boban uncertainty: the latest
02 March at 18:00The words of Zvonimir Boban to Gazzetta dello Sport highlighted the internal rift in the AC Milan management, with Paolo Maldini and the Croatian being on one side and Ivan Gazidis, the club CEO, on the other.
The showdown should have taken place at the end of the season but Boban decided to bring the times forward and called for Elliott's intervention. The American hedge fund will take a position after hearing the parties but as of now, it seems unlikely that there will be another "winner" of the contest than Gazidis, who is very unlikely to be sent away.
Among the unknown's of the club future, there is also the permanence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose contract expires in June 2020. The architects of his return to the San Siro were Maldini and Boban, who, however, seem destined to leave the club. What will happen without them?
According to Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), the departure of the two executives could change the scenario. Maldini and Boban had previously asked Elliott to extend Ibrahimovic's contract until 2021.
Although Ibrahimovic's importance for Milan is evident, his stay is in doubt. Not only will it be necessary to see if Gazidis wants to confirm the striker, especially with such a high salary, but also if he himself wants to remain with yet another revolution.
It should be not forgotten that his agent, Mino Raiola, does not really appreciate the current Milan. He has already called for the sale of the club, not believing in the project. In the face of changes in the management, he could advise Ibra not to renew his contract. But obviously, the final decision will be up to the player himself.
