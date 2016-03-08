Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out Serie A return

Ibrahimovic.Galaxy.esultanza.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
18 October at 12:45
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract expires at the end of December, and for the time being, there is no sign of a renewal with La Galaxy. Therefore, in recent days, a few Serie A teams have been linked with the big Swede, namely Inter and Fiorentina. In an interview, he refused to rule out a return to Italy.

"I have a contract until December 31st, I believe. Until then I have no thoughts, I respect my contract. We'll see what happens," he told reporters ahead of his side's clash with Minnesota this weekend. 

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter
Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.