Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out Serie A return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract expires at the end of December, and for the time being, there is no sign of a renewal with La Galaxy. Therefore, in recent days, a few Serie A teams have been linked with the big Swede, namely Inter and Fiorentina. In an interview, he refused to rule out a return to Italy."I have a contract until December 31st, I believe. Until then I have no thoughts, I respect my contract. We'll see what happens," he told reporters ahead of his side's clash with Minnesota this weekend.