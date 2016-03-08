Ibrahimovic reveals why he rejected Manchester City to join AC Milan in 2011

19 March at 16:45
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the experienced and prolific Swedish forward who has played for the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and more, has spoken to the Mirror about his past career; revealing more about his move from Barcelona to AC Milan after all did not go to plan in Catalonia.

"After the difficult experience at Barcelona, I could have gone to Manchester City, but I refused because I needed to find happiness. I decided to return to Italy (to Milan) because I knew I would be happy there. In Manchester I don't know if I would have been happy, it would have been a different experience."

Ibrahimovic is currently rolling back the years with MLS club LA Galaxy as the powerful Swedish forward continues to impress on yet another different stage. Before Ibrahimovic signed a new deal with the Galaxy, he had been touted with a return to AC Milan; something which cannot be ruled out before the end of his career.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.