MLS's All-Star team will take on Juventus on Thursday but Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was voted to take part of the match, has decided not to feature against his former team.

"I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs. I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs," Ibrahimovic said in a club statement.

As a result of his decision not to play the game, he will be suspended for LA Galaxy's upcoming clash, against Colorado Rapids.

