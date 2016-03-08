Ibrahimovic rules out AC Milan return?

06 November at 22:40
During the media day organized by LA Galaxy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke about his situation at the club, amid rumours linking him with a return to AC Milan. 
 
"I will not go on loan, I don't need it, that's for sure. If I choose a team, I only work for that, and will be focused on that team only. Now I'm here, let's see what happens," Zlatan began. 
 
Lately, there have been many reports linking him with a return to AC Milan, who are in need of a third striker amid a change of formation. However, the big Swede remained very cryptic when responding to the rumours. 
 
"Galaxy have their wishes, I have mine and the club knows them well. They also know what offers I have received, and they know what I'm asking for. I think positive, let's just say I'm not worried," he concluded. 
 

