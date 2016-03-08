Ibrahimovic runs as much as Castillejo: the incredible numbers of the AC Milan superstar
16 February at 18:00If some football fans predicted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not have a contribution at AC Milan due to his age, they turned out to be very wrong. And in addition experience and quality, the Swedish attacker also, surprisingly, brought a lot of running, as the numbers certify.
As highlighted by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been far from static in his first month and a half for the Rossoneri. In the derby against Inter Milan, for example, the attacker ran 8.5 kilometres, scored a goal and assisted another. To show it in perspective, Franck Kessie, who is the 'workhorse' of the team, ran just two kilometres more.
And it does not end there. In absolute, in fact, Ibrahimovic has reached an average of 8.7 kilometres per game and is on the same level as Samuel Castillejo, who is a dynamic player in his best years.
Thus said, the 38-year-old has given an enormous contribution to Milan in terms of quantity as well as quality. He is also the player who participated in most aerial duels, who has won the most of them and who has been fouled the most.
Finally, he has already reached a tally of 540 minutes on the pitch (in just a month and a half) and he has already passed Lucas Biglia's presence on the pitch (525 minutes).
