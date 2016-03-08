Ibrahimovic's future at AC Milan uncertain: renewal only on one condition
15 March at 15:00The renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan is increasingly uncertain. The Swedish superstar has not yet deciphered his future and despite 38 years of age, many hope for the player to stay at the San Siro at least until 2021. But everything is still in the balance, also because of the Coronavirus emergency.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), Ibrahimovic is in Sweden with his family, waiting to understand when training will resume at Milanello. During this time, he will have the time to think about his future in more detail.
He would be ready to say yes to Milan on one condition: he wants reassurance on the technical project. He will only remain on the condition that a strong winning team is ready and ready to compete immediately for the highest places in the table.
Ibra's desire is clear: he does not want to spend the winter in a team without ambitions and act as a lightning rod for too futuristic and unclear projects. That is why both he and his agent Mino Raiola want to wait before negotiating for another year of the contract with the Rossoneri.
The CEO of the club Ivan Gazidis is satisfied with the technical and character contribution that Ibrahimovic has made for the team, therefore it would not be a problem for him to offer him to stay. But it will all depend on the future plans to revive the club.
