Ibrahimovic's future: between Serie A and Premier League returns
03 November at 14:45Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future at Los Angeles Galaxy is uncertain. The Swede's contract with the MLS clubs expires on the last day of the year and in the past couple of weeks, there have been speculations of the attacker's return to Europe.
One of the possibilities for the giant striker is a surprising move to Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna, as confirmed by the club's sporting director Walter Sabatini yesterday to Sky Sport, while Paolo Maldini has speculated about a potential return of Zlatan to AC Milan last month.
However, according to reports from England, in particular, the Daily Express, there is also the possibility that Ibrahimovic returns to the Premier League and joins Manchester United once again after a spell between 2016 and 2018.
Go to comments