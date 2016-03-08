Ibrahimovic's LA outburst revealed: 'I have an island and 300 million. I'll kill you all...'
20 April at 18:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a history of controversial moments, quotes and decisions which has, besides his extraordinary qualities, made him perhaps one of the most famous footballers globally. His former teammate from Los Angeles Galaxy Joao Pedro has recently revealed yet another curious backstory from the Swedish attacker's time in the United States.
The 27-year-old Portuguese midfielder, who is currently on loan from LA Galaxy at Tondela, spoke to Record (via corrieredellosport.it) about Ibrahimovic's outburst after a match in the MLS.
"We were playing away against the Houston Dynamo, we were winning 1-0, then they came back to make it 2-2 and in the end, they won 3-2. At the end of the match, Zlatan told us: 'If you came here to go to the beach or walk in Hollywood, you have to tell me, and you have to do it now. I have 300 million in my bank account and I own an island, I don't need all of this. Now the first person who speaks, I will kill him, I will really kill him," he said.
However, the midfielder also remembered a somewhat more amusing story from his time in the United States with the attacker: "We were starting a game, someone asked who should kick-off. An assistant chose me saying it was my birthday. Then Ibra looked at him and said: 'Every day is Zlatan's birthday. Give me the ball! And he laughed..."
Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan after ending his journey at Los Angeles Galaxy in December last year and, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, is currently training Hammarby Fotboll, a club he co-owns for some time now.
In the meantime, there has been a lot of talk about the striker's future at AC Milan, considering his contract with the Rossoneri expires at the end of the season. After the departure of Zvonimir Boban from the club, it seems difficult to see Ibrahimovic staying, but the coming weeks will be key to understand the situation better.
