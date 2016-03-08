Ibrahimovic's 'procrastination' does not reassure AC Milan: the situation
08 December at 16:15Zlatan Ibrahimovic's silence is beginning to worry Milan. Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban appeared to be in clear advantage until a few days ago but not some anxiety is filtering from the Rossoneri.
As reported by Corriere della Sera (via milanlive.it), days pass but the white smoke has not yet arrived and the Milan management is getting nervous, despite their offer being the only concrete offer on the table for the Swedish star.
The situation is complex. Yesterday, Stefano Pioli dribbled the question at his pre-match press conference, saying that the "ideal Christmas gift for me would be three points tomorrow against Bologna".
In the meantime, Zlatan's agent Mino Raiola has also spoken to the press and his ambiguous words have opened up to several scenarios, with a spell in Italy seemingly not even being a certainty, despite the player himself hinting he will return to the Apennine Peninsula.
Thus, we will still have to wait a couple of days, perhaps weeks, to find out what Ibrahimovic's next destination will be. Milan are hoping and are the most likely destination but it seems that nothing is decided yet.
Go to comments