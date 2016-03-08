Ibrahimovic's transfer saga, Milan ahead of Napoli and Bologna
29 November at 11:25Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are currently leading the race to sign veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
There have been reports that three clubs from the Serie A—Milan, Napoli and Bologna—have showed interest in signing the former Manchester United striker in the mid-season transfer window, however it is becoming increasingly clear that the Rossoneri are leading the race at the moment.
The Milan-based club have offered a contract of 18 months’ worth of €6 million which can include more bonuses in terms of achieving individual and team goals.
The reason for such an offer from Milan is because the hierarchy of the club are aware that the inclusion of a player with the caliber of Ibrahimovic can prove to be real boost for the squad which is young and inexperienced as well as it will also give the club more exposure in terms of fan following.
It is believed that the former Sweden international is quite pleased with the offer and a direct meeting between the player and Milan’s directors at the weekend is possible.
