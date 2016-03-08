"Hello to all the Milan fans, I hope you are well. You've remained in my heart, I miss you a lot. Good luck, I'm always with you, a big greeting," said Zlatan.





Look who came to say hello!

Guardate chi è venuto a trovarci a Los Angeles questa sera!

@Ibra_official! #DevilsInUSA pic.twitter.com/i5F6s9XySj — AC Milan (@acmilan) 25 juli 2018

As AC Milan are in Los Angeles, where they will face Man Utd tomorrow morning, Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent a message to the club through the Rossoneri's official Twitter page.