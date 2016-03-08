Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan departure: Napoli star can replace him

The future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan continues to be uncertain but the more time passes, the more it is likely that the Swedish attacker will leave the San Siro at the end of the season.



Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there is currently a stalemate at the club and therefore there are no certainties but the feeling is that the renewal of Ibrahimovic is quite far away.



As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it) this morning, in the event of Ibrahimovic's departure from the club, Milan would be thinking of replacing him with Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli's forward whose contract with the Partenopei expires in 2021.



And in the meantime, there are rumours of contacts between the Neapolitan club and Real Madrid for Luka Jovic and therefore the fate of the Polish attacker seems to be already written, considering the fact that the club has already signed Petagna for next season.



The Rossoneri could provide Milik with a starting spot, which Napoli cannot do and therefore the club would certainly be a welcome destination for the Pole. De Laurentiis, however, is not willing to make any discounts. Milan could try to propose some player in return, for example, Calhangolu, but it remains to be seen if this would be a welcome option for Napoli.