Ibrahimovic: 'This is my home. Wait for me at the San Siro'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke to Milan TV upon his arrival at the Linate airport this morning.



"I remember many years ago, the same place. The important thing is that I am here, I am very happy and very excited," he said.



"I have always said that this is my home, I am finally here, I have been in other teams, however, I'm back and that's the important thing. A message for the fans? I'm finally here, wait for me in the San Siro to make it jump like before," Ibrahimovic added.