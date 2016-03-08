Ibrahimovic: 'This is my home. Wait for me at the San Siro'
02 January at 12:45Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke to Milan TV upon his arrival at the Linate airport this morning.
"I remember many years ago, the same place. The important thing is that I am here, I am very happy and very excited," he said.
"I have always said that this is my home, I am finally here, I have been in other teams, however, I'm back and that's the important thing. A message for the fans? I'm finally here, wait for me in the San Siro to make it jump like before," Ibrahimovic added.
