Ibrahimovic, three clubs interested but no final decision in sight
06 December at 10:15Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man in demand as he is set to become a free-agent on January 1st after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end.
It was reported in the recent past that Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan are keen to bring the Sweden international back to the club and have already offered him a contract worth of €6 million for an 18-month period.
However, it is now believed that the former Manchester United striker is not pleased with the financial package and is eyeing a salary of €10 million whereas Milan’s hierarchy are unwilling to increase their offer as they believe this is the best they can do to bring the striker back to San Siro.
Therefore, Milan’s management have asked Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola to come up with an answer, sooner than later.
In the background there are two more clubs who are interested in signing the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker—Bologna and Napoli.
Bologna are in constant contact with the player directly due to manager Sinisa Mihajlovic’s close relationship with the 38-year-old, whereas the Naples-based club have already informed Raiola that they are ready to make a move incase Ibrahimovic decides to turn down Milan’s offer.
In short, there is a lot of interest in the star striker, but as things stand, there is no certainty regarding where Ibrahimovic will going to play next season.
Fabrizio Romano
