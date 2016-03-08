Ibrahimovic to AC Milan: Uefa gives green light, return possible - exclusive

Zlatan Ibrahimovic can return to AC Milan in the January transfer window and the club's director of football Leonardo has already grabbed information about the economic aspect of the deal.



According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Leonardo has recently been informed about the economic aspect of Ibra's possible return in Red-and-Black. The player is on a € 1.5 million-a-year deal at LA Galaxy and his wage is not going to have a huge impact on the club's annual balance. AC Milan are expecting sanctions for breach of Uefa Financial Fair play but the Ibrahimovic operation would be sustainable in economic terms.



The return of Ibrahimovic is possible, the player is not happy in the MLS and is thinking of a possible return in Europe. José Mourinho denied last week that Ibra will return to Manchester United and now both the former Sweden star and his agent Mino Raiola are thinking of the next steps to take in the future.



Zlatan wants to make an important decision for his life alongside his family. Are they going to return to Europe? How long is it going to last? For sure, Ibra has left a piece of his heart in Milan, a city where he lived very well when he was at Inter and AC Milan. The month of December will be decisive for his return at the club.



Fabrizio Romano, translated by Lorenzo Bettoni



