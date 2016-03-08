Ibrahimovic to become the ninth oldest player to feature for AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, once he makes his first appearance for the Rossoneri since his return, he will become the ninth oldest footballer to play for AC Milan, surpassing Vierchowod who played his last game with Milan at the age of 38 years and a month.During the season, however, the Swede could overtake Favalli (38 years and 4 months) as well as Liedholm (38 years and 7 months), thus becoming seventh in the list. Abbiati, Inzaghi, Albertosi, Storari, Maldini and Costacurta will remain ahead of him.