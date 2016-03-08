Ibrahimovic to decide between Milan and United in December end
11 November at 13:00Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will decide which club out of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and English Premier League outfit Manchester United he will join in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is coming the end of his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy on December 31 after which he will be able to join any club as a free-agent.
As per the latest report, Ibrahimovic has two options from Milan and United to choose from and he will make his final decision near to end of December.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments