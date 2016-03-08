Ibrahimovic: 'Tomorrow I want 70 thousand fans, otherwise I won't play'
05 January at 11:00AC Milan-Sampdoria could be the challenge of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede will most likely play from the start, despite only joining the club several days ago and undergoing a few training session.
It is expected that 60 thousand fans will arrive at the San Siro to see the return of the attacker but apparently, Ibrahimovi himself has a slightly different ambition in this sense.
"How many spectators are expected at the San Siro tomorrow? 60 thousand? I want at least 70 thousand, otherwise, I won't play," the player said in a joking manner to Corriere della Sera (via milanlive.it).
A sort of call to arms from Zlatan Ibrahimovic towards the Rossoneri fans. Zlatan still feels like a king, a footballer who shifts the balance and who can get Milan out of the troubles. Who knows if the expected number of spectators will increase by tomorrow afternoon.
One of the reasons why Milan has decided to invest in Ibrahimovic is precisely this. Bringing people and enthusiasm back to the San Siro. Milan fans have always followed the team in big numbers but with Ibra's return, the focus is on much higher box office earnings.
