Ibrahimovic wants more guarantees from AC Milan: the latest
08 December at 17:45Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the dream of AC Milan for the January transfer market, as the Rossoneri are looking to improve their poor goalscoring record in Serie A. Sky Sport (via milannews.it) has brought new updates on the ongoing negotiations between the parties.
The Milan management has offered 3 million for this season and 6 million for the next to the Swedish giant but the attacker is asking for more and above all wants guarantees of the length of the contract: 18 months.
The Rossoneri, on the other hand, would guarantee the contract for next season only after reaching fourth place in Serie A and consequent Champions League qualification.
In the meantime, Napoli have intensified contacts and remain in the running, while Bologna continues to keep the situation open thanks to the dialogue between the striker and Sinisa Mihajlovic. For the moment, however, the club has not made any economic offer.
