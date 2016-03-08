Icardi aims to end negative record against Atalanta

Inter are currently flying high in the league, having won their last seven games, while drawing against Barcelona at the San Siro. However, against Atalanta, their main man Icardi has failed to perform over the years, at least away from home. 
 
In fact, Mauro Icardi has scored six goals in five appearances at the San Siro against Atalanta, while he is yet to score when playing in Bergamo. In addition to this, he is yet to win an away game against Atalanta, although remains to be seen if the Argentinian can change this today. 
 

