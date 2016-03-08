Icardi and Chiesa are ready to move, they have chosen their destination

19 July at 23:00
Mauro Icardi and Federico Chiesa have both chosen Juventus.
 
Both players have made up their mind and they are ready to wait for the Italian champions.
 
It is expected they will reject all the other possible destinations found by Inter and Fiorentina until Juventus come knocking.
 
Icardi has been frozen out at Inter after a difficult season last year. The player went on ‘strike’ when stripped of the captaincy last February.
 
On the contrary, Fiorentina would like Chiesa to stay for at least one more season after their change of ownership but the player feels he is ready for a new challenge.
 
 

