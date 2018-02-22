Nainggolan not selected for the World, Icardi unlikely

Reports from Corriere dello Sport believe that Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan and Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi will not play the World Cup with Belgium and Argentina respectively.



The 25-year-old Icardi has enjoyed an impressive season with the nerazzuri this time, finding the back of the 29 times in the Serie A and attracting attention from Real Madrid. Nainggolan, on the other hand, has had only a decent season, which improved towards the end of the giallorossi's campaign.



Corriere dello Sport report that neither of them will play the World Cup next month in Russia.



It is believed that while Icardi did make it to the initial squad, the striker will not be taken to Russia for the finals, with Diego Perotti too set to miss out.



As far as Nainggolan goes, he doesn't get along well with Robero Martinez, who could have already told Nainggolan about his decision to drop him before he reveals his squad for Russia later today.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)