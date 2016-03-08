Icardi and Perisic teammates again, in training

Inter’s Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic lined up together in a training match for the first time since Icardi was stripped of the armband.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy after his wife and agent Wanda Icardi made public comments criticising his teammates In the TV show Tika Taka and has not featured for the Nerrazurri since.

The pair trained together today training at the Pinetina, the Croatian and the former captain took to the field in the same team, and the number 9 also scored. Marcelo Brozovic participated in an individual workout instead due to recent muscle fatigue.

The training took place on a reduced pitch, in preparation for Sunday night match against Lazio at San Siro, which is fundamental in the race for the Champions League. Icardi could take the field, but he is in a run-off with his compatriot Lautaro Martinez, who will only return from Argentina tomorrow.