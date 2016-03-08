Icardi arrives in Paris for PSG medical

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has now arrived in Paris to undergo his medical with Paris Saint-Germain.



Icardi was told that he is not part of the club's plans this summer and Antonio Conte too echoed the same decision. While Icardi kept insisting that he wants to stay and fight for his place, Inter have been firm to let him and Wanda Nara know that they have to be sold.



And now, it seems close to completion. Icardi and Wanda have arrived in Paris and the striker is undergoing a medical at the club ahead of a potential loan move. He will also renew his Inter deal till the summer of 2022 following and the PSG deal will have the option to buy at around 70 million euros.