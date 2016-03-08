Icardi at the centre of a United, PSG, Inter merry-go-round

Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window after a disappointing season.



The Red Devils are looking to bring in PSG forward, Edinson Cavani, as they attempt to refresh their attack. The Uruguayan would replace the starter Romelu Lukaku, who is likely to join Inter.



The Belgian could occupy the place of Mauro Icardi, whose future in Milan seems unsavable, as his relationship with the fans has deteriorated. Icardi has been linked with a possible move to Manchester.



The Argentine's farewell seems to fit in perfectly with the scenario that would cut out Juventus out of the picture. However, Icardi could end up at PSG to replace Cavani himself. In short, the Paris-Manchester-Milan triangle is a real threat to the Bianconeri projects



