Icardi case: Pirlo and Bergomi defend Spalletti

01 April at 10:10
Andrea Pirlo and Beppe Bergomi defend Luciano Spalletti for how he is dealing with the Mauro Icardi case. The Argentinean returned to training last week but Spalletti didn't include him in the squad list for yesterday's Lazio clash that was won by Simone Inzaghi's men.

Spalletti hit out at Icardi after the game (READ HERE) and both Pirlo and Bergomi defended him on Sky Sport. 

"Spalletti is coherent. He does what he said. We don't know if Icardi spoke with the dressing room. A player must have the personality to face some sort of situations. You don't need a lawyer to do that".

"The strange thing is the negotiation with the lawyer", said Bergomi. "Spalletti said it was humiliating and he is right. What really matters is what you have written in your chest, not in your shoulders. For me, Spalletti is 100% right. I was the captain of Inter. A player can be important also without the armband like Costacurta was for AC Milan".
 

