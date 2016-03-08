Icardi case: Zhang calls Marotta and Antonello

Inter President Steven Zhang steps in the Mauro Icardi case. The Argentinean star is officially injured but the real reason behind Icardi's absence is the decision to remove him as the team's captain. According to Il Corriere della Sera, Zhang has called Marotta and Antonello and urged them to solve the situation, trying to soften the tensions between the two parties.



Zhang wants Icardi back in the squad for the next Europea League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt but Inter directors fear that the player will refuse to return to action without the captain's armband.