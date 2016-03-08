Icardi case: Zhang calls Marotta and Antonello

04 March at 11:55
Inter President Steven Zhang steps in the Mauro Icardi case. The Argentinean star is officially injured but the real reason behind Icardi's absence is the decision to remove him as the team's captain. According to  Il Corriere della Sera, Zhang has called Marotta and Antonello and urged them to solve the situation, trying to soften the tensions between the two parties.

Zhang wants Icardi back in the squad for the next Europea League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt but Inter directors fear that the player will refuse to return to action without the captain's armband.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.