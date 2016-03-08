Icardi contract extension: Inter make contact with Wanda, new release clause?

Inter general director Beppe Marotta has made contact with Wanda Nara to discuss Mauro Icardi's contract extension, Sky Sport reports.



The Argentinean is reportedly willing to extend his stay at the Mezza although his salary request is close to € 9 million-a-year. He is currently on a € 3.2 million-a-year deal at Inter.



According to Sportmediaset, talks are already at an advanced stage with the Zhang family who have been involved in negotiations. Inter could soon offer Icardi a new € 7 million-a-year salary and a new € 180 million release clause. Icardi's current 'buy-now' clause is € 110 million. The fee can be paid only by clubs outside Serie A.



Marotta, however, is not a big fan of release clauses and he will probably try to cancel it from Icardi's new contract although Wanda's desire is not to cancel but to improve Icardi's clause. Talks are ongoing.











