Icardi contract extension: Inter to meet Wanda Nara tomorrow

Inter chiefs will meet Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara on Friday to discuss the Argentinean's contract extension, Sky Sport reports. The striker has rejected the first € 6.5-million-a-year offer, his request is € 9 million-a-year.



Wanda and Inter will also discuss about the player's contract extension. Inter want to remove it but Wanda is determined to rise it.



Marotta and Wanda will meet tomorrow: a new chapter of the Mauro Icardi saga.



The Argentinean has a € 110 million release clause that can only be activated by clubs outside Serie A in the first two weeks of July.

