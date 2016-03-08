Icardi contract extension: Inter to meet Wanda Nara tomorrow

17 January at 14:10
Inter chiefs will meet Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara on Friday to discuss the Argentinean's contract extension, Sky Sport  reports. The striker has rejected the first € 6.5-million-a-year offer, his request is € 9 million-a-year.

Wanda and Inter will also discuss about the player's contract extension. Inter want to remove it but Wanda is determined to rise it.

Marotta and Wanda will meet tomorrow: a new chapter of the Mauro Icardi saga.

The Argentinean has a € 110 million release clause that can only be activated by clubs outside Serie A in the first two weeks of July.
 

