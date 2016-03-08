Icardi: Contracts, clauses and the position of Inter, PSG and Wanda
10 January at 19:40The future of Mauro Icardi continues to keep Inter, PSG and beyond at hanging on. Among his words, those of Wanda Nara, the interests of other clubs and that right of redemption that continues to hang over his head, the Argentine attacker continues to be talked about. But what is its situation really (via calciomercato).
On 2 September 2019, Mauro Icardi officially went out on loan with a right of redemption set at 70 million from Inter to Paris Saint Germain. Simultaneously with the signature, Icardi renews the contract with Inter until 2022 extending the expiry of its agreement by one year and signs a new five-year contract with PSG in the event that the Parisian club exercises the right of redemption.
Yesterday several rumours in Italy wanted an Icardi ready to oppose the redemption by the PSG and ready to return to Italy with the desire to switch to Juventus in the summer.
Today L'Equipe in France instead reiterated that, regardless of the will of Icardi, it will be PSG to decide whether or not to redeem the player.
So what's the truth? The two clubs are both convinced that Icardi will eventually remain in France.
Given that Paris Saint Germain has already expressed its intention to redeem Mauro and would also have thought of anticipating the redemption in the coming months and not at the end of the year. On the contrary, from Wanda Nara and his entourage, optimism filters that, at the end of the season the last word will be up to the player in any case.
What about Icardi? To date, he is more than happy at Paris Saint Germain and yesterday he reiterated that he would like to stay in Paris. And if goals and assists (already 17 and 4 in the season in 19 appearances) continue to arrive it will be difficult for Maurito's 2020/21 season to be far from PSG.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments