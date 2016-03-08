Icardi could join Real Madrid for an incredibly cheap price-tag
13 April at 13:30Mauro Icardi hasn't stayed out of the headlines for months now; the Argentine at the centre of a crisis ongoing at Inter Milan. After negotiations between Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara and the club came to a halt, Icardi was eventually stripped of his captaincy at the club and dropped from the team. Icardi has only just returned to the starting eleven but it looks likely that this was the forward's last season in Nerazzurri and that greener pastures await the Argentine in the summer.
According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, however, the lack of progress towards a contract renewal with Inter means that Icardi could leave Inter for as little as €60m - with it thought that Real Madrid would put this on the table right away in an attempt to secure the forward.
However, Madrid will face competition from Juventus; as well as a number of other teams, dependent on who qualifies for Champions League in the various leagues and who is sold on.
