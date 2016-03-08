Icardi: De Laurentiis tries to convince Wanda about Napoli
23 August at 22:35Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is trying to convince Mauro Icardi about a potential move to the partenopei but the club is also active on the Fernando Llorente front.
Cristiano Giuntoli has been talking for some time with Trimboli and Jesus Llorente, brother and agent of the Spanish point, to keep the track warm and close as soon as Napoli feels the need to complete the attack.
But their first option still remains Icardi and we understand that De Laurentiis has been in continuous contact with Wanda Nara over the last 24 hours to convince her about a potential move for Mauro Icardi.
The Argentine, at the moment, barricades behind the new jersey number 7 and continues to claim to want to stay at Inter. They have an alternative arranged in Llorente but the former Tottenham man will not wait for too long, as things stand.
He wants his future to be clarified as soon as possible but Napoli are trying hard for Icardi, for whom they could well go in for towards the last few days of the transfer window.
Other contacts for the Argentine are expected, as Napoli continue to bolster their frontline further.
