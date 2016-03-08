Icardi describes 'pride' in breaking Ibrahimovic's record and gives advice to young players

PSG's Mauro Icardi, on loan from Inter, spoke to the official website of the Parisian clubs about a large variety of topics.



"What I learned in various countries? In Barcelona, I learned a lot about technique and tactics. The philosophy of football is very hard, it has helped me in Italy to adapt and understand the game," he said.



"The same goes for my movements on the pitch because in Italy they weren't used to moving like I used to. All this developed my football intelligence on the pitch. Even the tactics and physical impact gave birth to the player I am.



"Breaking Ibrahimovic's record as the fastest PSG player to score 10 goals? I didn't know. It's a source of pride to reach this type of goal and make history at a team like PSG. I always try to be ready and to be a solution for my teammates with my movements. I'm always ready to move as fast as possible as soon as I get the ball.



"My understanding with my teammates? We have a team with many quality players. The team always has possession of the ball. I try to open spaces. I try to help the team as much as I can, with or without the ball, by creating spaces. This helps the team to score.



"My advice to young players? It is very difficult to reach the maximum level but the advice is always to give it all, work hard and have fun playing football. And if one day they have the opportunity to reach the top level, they must be professional and become players and responsible people," Icardi concluded.



