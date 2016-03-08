Icardi drops Juventus transfer hint on Instagram?

Veste già capi Adidas bianconeri, lui testimonial Nike pic.twitter.com/PcSqwQLUF8 — Buubu (@Bubu_Inter) July 3, 2019

Speculation is growing around Mauro Icardi's possible departure from Inter Milan, with rumours growing that his club, come the start of the new season, will be the Nerazzurri's divisional rivals Juventus.Now, Icardi has dropped another potential hint that he could be Juventus-bound. On Instagram, a story was posted by Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara has hinted that he could be on his way to Turin.The picture on face value, is just the couple enjoying a jet ski ride on holiday, but the detail is what has led fans to believe he could be on his way to Juventus. Icardi is seen wearing Adidas shorts; who are the technical sponsor of Juventus, and not Inter, whose kit sponsor is Nike, as well as Nike being his own sponsor.