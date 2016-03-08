Icardi enjoys Sunday off after leaving Inter's camp - Photo

Yesterday, Inter announced that Icardi won't be taking part of the Nerazzuri's pre-season tour in Asia, sending the Argentinian striker back to Milan from the training camp in Lugano.

So, Icardi returned to his home near Lake Como. On Instagram stories, Wanda Nara published a photo of the entire family by the lake, enjoying a nice day out in the sun. The relationship with Inter? Well, it seems to get worse for every day that passes.