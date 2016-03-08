Icardi hails 'special' night against PSV in the Champions League
04 October at 22:20Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has hailed the 'special' night that the nerazzurri had yesterday, as they came back from a goal down to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1.
Pablo Rosario had shocked everyone by scoring a long-range stunner to hand the Dutch side a lead, but Inter got back on level terms through Radja Nainggolan and it was Icardi who handed Luciano Spalletti's men the winning goal in the second.
The Argentine was recently talking to InterTV following the nerazzurri's win over PSV and he called it a 'special' night.
Icardi said: "It was a special evening yesterday. It was important to do well for how the group is developing.
"After the victory against Tottenham at San Siro, we knew we could reach the top of the table and we took the field to get the three points also against PSV."
"My goal, beyond goals, is to win with the team, and if other goals arrive on a personal level, it goes well, but the thing that matters most is that Inter wins and continues to do well, as it is doing."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
