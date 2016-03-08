'Icardi has already an agrement with Juve'

14 February at 16:55
Italian journalist Valer De Maggio, spoke on Radio Kiss Kiss about the Icardi-case. The Argentinean is being linked with a move to Juventus and, for sure, his future at Inter is not safe anymore after that he was removed as the team's captain. As a consequence, Icardi refused to travel to Wien with the rest of the team.

“I think Inter know Icardi has already an agreement with Juventus. Inter are a big club and Marotta is a top director. Remove his captaincy is a big decision and I insist that, for me, Icardi has already reached an agreement with Juventus”, De Maggio said.


 

